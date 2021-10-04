Shooting on Woodbriar Avenue leaves man with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A man found shot late Monday is suffering life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Police found the victim after responding to the 1500 block of Woodbriar Avenue on a report of a shooting at 10:19 p.m., the release said. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

No suspect information was available and additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.