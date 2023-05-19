GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at approximately 4 a.m. today that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department.

Police were called to the 3400 block of West Gate City Boulevard, where they located the victim. No other details are being released at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.