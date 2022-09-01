Shooting overnight in Greensboro seriously injures 1 person, police say

GREENSBORO — Police say one person was seriously injured in a shooting overnight in the 2600 block of Randleman Road.

Officers responded at 12:48 a.m. to the shooting and found one male victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.