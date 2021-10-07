 Skip to main content
Update: Victim of Hyde Drive shooting has died of his injuries, Greensboro police say
top story

Update: Victim of Hyde Drive shooting has died of his injuries, Greensboro police say

Updated at 11 a.m.

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man injured in a shooting on Hyde Drive has died of his injuries, police said in a news release. 

Authorities are now investigating the killing of Malike Kotay Jordan, 26, as a homicide, according to police. 

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday morning that wounded one person, whose condition was not known at the time of a news release issued by Greensboro police.

Officers responded at 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 700 block of Hyde Drive and found one victim with a gunshot wound, police said in the news release.

Further details were not released.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

