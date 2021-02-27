 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting Saturday in Greensboro leaves 1 dead, police say
0 comments
top story

Shooting Saturday in Greensboro leaves 1 dead, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated 1:10 a.m. Sunday

GREENSBORO — The victim of a shooting Saturday night has died and the case is now being investigated as a homicide, police said early Sunday.

Police have not released the name of the person who was killed.

Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. Saturday to 3651 Hewitt St. and found one person shot.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — One person was injured Saturday night in a shooting, police said.

Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. to 3651 Hewitt St. on a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release. They found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

No further details were available late Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News