Shooting Saturday night injures one in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday on Clifton Road, police said.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to the 3600 block of Clifton Road and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police released no further details about the shooting, one of several cases of violence on Saturday.

It started with a fatal shooting about 3 a.m. that left two people dead and a third injured. That was followed by an assault around 8 a.m. that left a man with blunt force trauma, a woman's stabbing around noon and another shooting where the victim showed up at a local hospital shortly after noon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.