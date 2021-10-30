 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting Saturday night injures one in Greensboro, police say
0 Comments
alert top story

Shooting Saturday night injures one in Greensboro, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday on Clifton Road, police said.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to the 3600 block of Clifton Road and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police released no further details about the shooting, one of several cases of violence on Saturday.

It started with a fatal shooting about 3 a.m. that left two people dead and a third injured. That was followed by an assault around 8 a.m. that left a man with blunt force trauma, a woman's stabbing around noon and another shooting where the victim showed up at a local hospital shortly after noon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting early Saturday, Greensboro police say
Crime

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting early Saturday, Greensboro police say

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Brice and Warren streets for a report of gunfire, police said in a news release. They found 19-year-old Delorion Deshawn Smith of Whiteville and 20-year-old Kwashawn Jaleek Tyson of Chadbourn with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital but later died, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News