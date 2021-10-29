 Skip to main content
Shooting shuts down portion of West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro police say
Shooting shuts down portion of West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A portion of West Wendover Avenue is closed after a shooting that injured one person, police said in a news release. 

About 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 2700 block of W. Wendover Ave. and found a gunshot victim, according to police.

EMS transported the victim, whose condition is unknown, to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Motorists are advised to avoid West Wendover Avenue eastbound from West Market Street to West Friendly Avenue until further notice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

 

