Shooting victim, 14, has died, Greensboro police say

Update: 5 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A teen shot early Tuesday has died, police say.
Police are now investigating as a homicide a shooting from this morning after 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers died from his injuries, police said in a news release.
Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the 1600 block of McPherson Street and found Chambers critically injured from a gunshot wound.
GREENSBORO — One person was critically injured and taken to a local hospital after a shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the 1600 block of McPherson Street and found the shooting victim.
No other details are available from police at this time.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.