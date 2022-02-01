 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting victim, 14, has died, Greensboro police say
Shooting victim, 14, has died, Greensboro police say

Update: 5 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A teen shot early Tuesday has died, police say.

Police are now investigating as a homicide a shooting from this morning after 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers died from his injuries, police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the 1600 block of McPherson Street and found Chambers critically injured from a gunshot wound.

GREENSBORO — One person was critically injured and taken to a local hospital after a shooting early Tuesday, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the 1600 block of McPherson Street and found the shooting victim. 

No other details are available from police at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

