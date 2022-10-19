 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting victim, 34, dies from his injuries, Greensboro police say

Police red and blue lights

GREENSBORO — A 34-year-old man has died after being wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Moses Cone Hospital, where someone had taken Anthony Cooper Jr. for his injuries. Officers were able to locate a crime scene in the area of Holt Avenue and Calumet Place, according to the news release.

Police have not released any other details.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

