Shooting victim dies Sunday; Greensboro police release his identity

Updated 3:37 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A man shot early Sunday morning has died from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
Police identified him as Mark Anthony Dickerson Jr., 40, of Greensboro.
Officers responding to a report of a "man down" in the 300 block of Edwards Road at 1:11 a.m. Sunday found Dickerson suffering from a gunshot wound.
The department is now investigating the incident as a homicide.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Posted 10:15 a.m.
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Edwards Road, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At 1:11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area in reference to a call about a "man down."
They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release. It did not give any details about the person's condition.
Police did not have information about a suspect(s) immediately available. The investigation is continuing, according to the release.
