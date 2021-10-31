 Skip to main content
Shooting victim dies Sunday; Greensboro police release his identity
breaking top story

Shooting victim dies Sunday; Greensboro police release his identity

Updated 3:37 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A man shot early Sunday morning has died from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Police identified him as Mark Anthony Dickerson Jr., 40, of Greensboro. 

Officers responding to a report of a "man down" in the 300 block of Edwards Road at 1:11 a.m. Sunday found Dickerson suffering from a gunshot wound.

The department is now investigating the incident as a homicide.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Local media, business and community members came together to help solve the murder of a college student in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

