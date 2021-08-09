Shooting victim drives himself to the hospital for treatment, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

JAMESTOWN — A man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to the hospital for treatment after the incident, according to a release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

At 11:52 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a report of shots fired at the intersection of Main Street and Dillion Road. While investigating the incident, they discovered that a man who had been shot had driven himself to the hospital for treatment.

The victim received injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release. Authorities did not release the man's name or further details.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Sgt. Lowes at (336) 641-5966.