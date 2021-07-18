 Skip to main content
Shootout in Burlington damages vehicles and buildings, but no one apparently injured, police say
Shootout in Burlington damages vehicles and buildings, but no one apparently injured, police say

BURLINGTON — Multiple parties exchanged gunfire Sunday afternoon, striking several vehicles and buildings, Burlington police said in a news release.

At 1:48 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Morningside Drive.

Investigators determined that multiple parties were involved in the exchange of gunfire, however authorities do not believe anyone was injured during the incident, according to the release.

Police said the event was not random and they believe it is related to other shootings that have occurred throughout Alamance County.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

