Shots fired during gas station robbery in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Shots were fired during a robbery at a local gas station on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded to the Fairway One Stop at 2001 Randleman Road at 2:55 p.m. Witnesses told police that two men wearing black masks over their faces robbed the store.

During the robbery, multiple rounds were fired into the ceiling of the business and the suspects then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said. No injuries were reported and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.