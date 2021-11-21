 Skip to main content
Sleeping child injured when home struck by gunfire in Burlington, police say
Sleeping child injured when home struck by gunfire in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON — A 10-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound while sleeping after the the child's home was struck by gunfire several times Sunday, Burlington police said in a news release.

The child was taken to a local medical facility and police were then contacted, according to the release. The child's injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The child's residence is in the 1100 block of Shaw Street. Police did not have any possible suspects and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

