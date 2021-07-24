 Skip to main content
Son charged in father's killing, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO — A 43-year-old man was found shot to death on Friday, and police charged his son in the killing.

Officers responded about 6:35 p.m. Friday to the 2000 block of Twain Road for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. They found Thomas Thurman shot and first responders provided aid, but he did not survive.

Police said they arrested Thurman's son, 18-year-old Jalen Donte Thurman, not far from the shooting scene.

Jalen Thurman is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Guilford County jail, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

