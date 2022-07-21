GREENSBORO — Guilford County deputies responded to a 911 call about an armed robbery where a gun was discharged at former state NAACP President Anthony Spearman’s home a week before he was found dead.

And in a separate report, an assault with a sexual motive was alleged to have occurred at Spearman’s home at 7:05 p.m. on July 13 — the same date and time as the armed robbery was reported.

The report does not indicate who was assaulted or if there was an arrest.

Spearman was found dead by friends or family at his home on Farlow Drive shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has released few details about his death.

The cause of Spearman’s death remains under investigation, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said Thursday.

Dispatch records indicate the call initially came over as a cardiac/respiratory call. However, an unidentified man who talked to dispatchers from the scene said “there’s blood everywhere.”

A woman who accompanied him to the home made the call to 911. When the dispatcher tried to give instructions for CPR, she said the man who was attending to Spearman told her “there was no hope.”

Details are sketchy in the robbery, but according to audio from a 911 call and a magistrate’s order, Spearman alleged that Jayden Lorenzo Hawthorne asked for $2,000 — money Spearman said he didn’t have.

Although names are redacted from 911 records, the audio detailing the robbery indicates that Spearman had known Hawthorne for years and that the 20-year-old came to him with financial problems.

Hawthorne allegedly took Spearman’s cellphone and tried to use an app to transfer money to his account.

At some point, Spearman alleged, Hawthorne pulled a gun and when the elder man grabbed it, the handgun discharged inside the home.

Spearman told dispatchers he was not injured.

Hawthorne then allegedly struck Spearman with the gun on his head and thigh before fleeing with his cellphone in a dark sedan, the records indicate.

Spearman approached a neighbor who called 911 shortly after 7 p.m. to report the robbery, the 911 call indicates.

When the neighbor handed Spearman his phone, he told dispatchers: “I have (unintelligible) … around my family for years. … He came here telling me he had some, uh, problems with, uh, some funds. And I was going to try my best. I’ve always tried to help him out financially, but today he, he was doing some things to threaten me.”

Using an app on Spearman’s cellphone, authorities were able to track the mobile device in the city, where officers identified a suspect and observed him get out of a black vehicle and enter a green Toyota on Randleman Road.

While the Toyota was northbound on Randleman Road, a Greensboro police officer intentionally bumped it, according to an accident report filed with the Greensboro Police Department.

Hawthorne was driving the vehicle, according to the report.

Dispatch records indicate Spearman’s cellphone was found inside the car.

According to a magistrate’s order, Hawthorne was arrested and charged the same day with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to kill. He was later released on a $15,000 bond.

The next day — July 14 — Spearman called the sheriff’s office to report that fraudulent transactions had occurred on his Wells Fargo account.

Another 911 call occurred about an hour before the report of the robbery on July 13. In that call, the caller gives Spearman’s address but does not respond when the dispatcher asks for the phone number he is calling from.

The call continues for a few more minutes without a response then goes dead.

No one answered when the dispatcher tried to call back.

In a report, the dispatcher notes that it sounded like there may have been “some type of confrontation in the background.”

When a deputy arrived at the address, the unidentified caller said “he called 911 because an unidentified person came to the home, and he thought he would need help. However, the person left.”