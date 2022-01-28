 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stabbing victim hospitalized early Friday with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
alert top story breaking

Stabbing victim hospitalized early Friday with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night
ananaline

GREENSBORO — Officers responding to a stabbing at 1:20 a.m. Friday say the victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Columbus Street. No other details were immediately released, including whether the victim knew the attacker.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert