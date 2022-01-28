Stabbing victim hospitalized early Friday with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Officers responding to a stabbing at 1:20 a.m. Friday say the victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Columbus Street. No other details were immediately released, including whether the victim knew the attacker.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.