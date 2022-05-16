Stabbings at restaurant results in shelter-in-place orders at two Asheboro schools

ASHEBORO — A fight between two employees at Wendy's restaurant resulted in them stabbing one another and led to shelter-in-place orders at two schools, Asheboro police said in a news release.

The incident occurred at 10:22 a.m. Monday at the Wendy’s at 623 West Dixie Drive, police said.

Taylor Shawn Tucker, 22, was still at the restaurant when officers arrived and he was taken to a medical facility for treatment of a stab wound.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect in Tucker's stabbing fled the scene on foot. As a precaution, authorities notified school resource officers at Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School, which are near the restaurant. School administrators decided to issue a shelter-in-place order.

One witness later told officers that the suspect was driving a gold Toyota car away from the scene "in a careless and reckless manner," the release said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office located the Toyota in Randleman, stopped it and took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken to a medical facility for treatment of a stab wound, police said.

The shelter in place was then lifted at the schools.