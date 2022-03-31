 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Standoff on Lowdermilk Street ends peacefully in Greensboro, police say

Updated 1:48 p.m.

GREENSBORO — After five hours, authorities were able to peacefully end a standoff involving a Greensboro man that forced Lowdermilk Street to shutdown earlier today, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 12:50 p.m., Termaine M. James, 38, surrendered to officers at 409-B Lowdermilk St, according to the release. Officers are completing their criminal investigation and will determine what criminal charges are appropriate, the release said.

Lowdermilk Street was closed from Cameron to Central avenues during the incident.

Posted 11:17 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities have closed part of Lowdermilk Street "due to an ongoing police investigation," Greensboro police said in a news release.

The road is closed from Cameron to Central avenues and motorists are asked to avoid this area.

No further details were given in the release.

