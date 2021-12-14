State offers reward in 2019 home invasion killing in Greensboro

RALEIGH — The state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the 2019 shooting death of a man in a Greensboro home invasion.

Officers responded about 2:50 a.m. on May 31, 2019, to a home invasion and shooting on Woodmere Drive where they found 28-year-old Steven Anthony George shot multiple times, the governor's office said in a news release announcing the reward. George was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2450, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.