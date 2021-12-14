 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State offers reward in 2019 home invasion killing in Greensboro
0 Comments
alert top story

State offers reward in 2019 home invasion killing in Greensboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — The state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the 2019 shooting death of a man in a Greensboro home invasion.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded about 2:50 a.m. on May 31, 2019, to a home invasion and shooting on Woodmere Drive where they found 28-year-old Steven Anthony George shot multiple times, the governor's office said in a news release announcing the reward. George was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2450, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Animals at Moscow Zoo frolic in record snowfall

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert