State offers reward up to $25,000 to solve 2017 murder of Southeast Guilford High student

Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the 2017 murder of a Southeast Guilford High School student.

Investigators are still trying to determine who shot and killed Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons, 18, on June 4 that year outside a party at the North Winds Apartments at 1373 Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro. At approximately 1:21 a.m., officers found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

The state's reward is in addition to the existing $5,000 cash reward offered by Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.

Simmons' family has previously urged the community to help solve this case by coming forward with any information.

"The Governor’s Clemency Office receives requests for rewards from local law enforcement officials and recommendations from the State Bureau of Investigation," Cooper's press secretary, Sam Chan, said in an email to the News & Record. "The Clemency Office reviews the requests and they are also reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation."

Chan said the funding for state-issued rewards comes from state funding that requires Council of State Approval.

Authorities ask anyone information concerning this case should contact Greensboro Police Department at 336-574-4020, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers 336-373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.