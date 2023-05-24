GREENSBORO — A man charged Monday by police with first-degree murder in the 2021 death of his infant son was arrested a decade ago for felony child abuse in Moore County.

In August 2012, officers responded to a house in the town of Southern Pines, where Sterling Cummings lived with a girlfriend and their 3-week-old son. The injured baby was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Deputy Chief Charles Campbell.

Although the baby survived, he was expected to have long-term medical challenges and disabilities, Campbell said. The infant was placed in long-term foster care and later adopted.

“We spent months and countless hours working on our case,” which resulted in charging Cummings in March 2013 with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Cummings pleaded guilty to the charge and was given credit for 20 days in jail and placed on 60 months of supervised probation, according to information provided by the Moore County Clerk of Courts Office.

The child’s mother, Breanne Fowler, was also charged but never prosecuted and moved out of the state, according to a 2016 story by a Raleigh-area TV station. In an interview, Fowler blamed Cummings for what happened to their child.

On Monday, Greensboro police acknowledged the Southern Pines Police Department for its assistance in the investigation. Campbell confirmed his department shared information with Greensboro detectives about the work they did during their investigation years ago.

The length of the investigation by Greensboro police was due, in part, to extensive medical and forensic processing, spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said.

In May 2021, Greensboro police and Guilford County EMS responded to an address in the 4000 block of Pepperbush Drive on a medical cardiac call. Upon arrival, personnel began life-saving measures on a male infant who was in distress, police said in a news release.

The baby was taken by ambulance to Moses Cone Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The news release said the baby had been in the care of Cummings, his biological father. The child’s mother called 911 when she returned home and discovered the baby was not breathing.

Cummings provided inconsistent statements to responding officers, police said, and the scene was determined to be “suspicious.”

The child’s mother is not facing charges, Cambareri said.

In addition to the murder charge, Cummings was charged Monday with felony child abuse. He also is charged in a 2022 case with assault on a female, according to Guilford County jail records.