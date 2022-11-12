Stolen undercover police vehicle has been found, High Point police say

Update 5:35 p.m.

HIGH POINT — An unmarked police SUV stolen early today has been found, authorities said Saturday afternoon.

The SUV, which was stolen about 5:20 a.m. from an outside location where it was being repaired, was found about 1:40 p.m., police said in a news release.

Police did not say how or where it was found. The vehicle's description and license plate number had been released to the public and other agencies across the state after the theft this morning.

HIGH POINT — Police really want to find a Dodge Durango stolen from a repair shop. It's one of their undercover vehicles.

Thieves made off with the 2019 black, unmarked SUV about 5:20 a.m. today from 701 S. Main St., where it was getting repaired, police said in a news release.

Police said the stolen vehicle has an undercover lights and siren package. Other agencies have been notified across the state to look out for the vehicle, which has N.C. license plate FMA-2836.

Police advise that at any time, anyone who may feel concern about being pulled over during a traffic stop should continue driving the speed limit and pull in at the nearest busy, well-lit area. They can also turn on their flashing hazard lights, which signals they are aware of the officer's presence. And drivers can always call 911 if they have any concerns that the person pulling them over may not be authorized to do so.