Street racing preceded fatal motorcycle crash in High Point, police say; other driver cited with speed-related charges
top story breaking

HIGH POINT — Authorities have determined that two drivers were racing just prior to a Nov. 9 crash that killed an 18-year-old man, High Point police said in a news release.

Using video evidence, investigators determined that Andrew Shea was "engaging in a willful speed competition with another driver," according to the release.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the speed competition was identified during the investigation and was located on Monday. Police identified him as Kyle Self, 33, of Franklinville.

Self cooperated with investigators and was charged by citation with spontaneous speed competition and speeding 75 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the release.

Police said there was no evidence that Self’s vehicle made contact with Shea’s 2008 Yamaha YZFR6 prior to the collision or contributed to Shea losing control of the motorcycle.

The crash occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Nov. 9 on West Market Center Drive. Shea lost control of the motorcycle as he entered a curve and the Yamaha went to the right and crossed the concrete median into the westbound lanes. Shea was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash, police said, and pronounced dead at the scene.

After entering the westbound lanes, the Yamaha struck a 1993 Nissan pickup driven by an Archdale man. No other injuries were reported.

Speed and rider inexperience were contributing factors to crash, police said.

This was the ninth traffic fatality in High Point this year.

