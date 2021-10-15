Student injured in small fire on Guilford County Schools bus Thursday, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — A Southern Guilford High School student is expected to be charged after a small fire injured a student aboard a Guilford County Schools school bus Thursday, High Point police said in a news release.

About 4 p.m., a school bus driver reported a small fire on a Southern Guilford school bus in the 2600 block of Ingram Road, according to police.

The bus driver quickly used a fire extinguisher to put on the fire, which police said appears to have been intentionally set by stuffing an "unknown but flammable" substance into a soda bottle and igniting it.

The bus driver identified a 16-year-old girl as the student who started the fire, but she left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

A 15-year-old student was burned and transported by her mother to seek medical attention, police said.

Charges are expected to be filed by juvenile petition once fire investigators and police complete their investigation.

Due to the ages of those involved, police said the suspect and victim will not be identified.