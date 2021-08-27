WATCH NOW: Police chief talks about fatal shooting in parking lot of Greensboro police HQ downtown

Updated 8:43 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Chief Brian James said the Greensboro Police Department is "shaken" after one officer was injured and a suspect killed during a shooting Friday afternoon at the department's parking lot downtown.

Someone set fire to a police vehicle about 3:10 p.m. Friday, which led officers to confront the person in the parking lot at 100 E. Police Plaza, James said during a news conference Friday evening.

The suspect assaulted an officer and three officers shot at the suspect "ending the threat," James said.

Police have not positively identified the suspect, who was pronounced dead on scene. They do not yet know the motive, James said.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital. James said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and are consistent with a "physical assault."

The names of the officers involved were not released publicly Friday, but James said all have been with the department for some time.

"I would consider all three of the officers to be veterans," he said.

They have been put on administrative duty, which is normal procedure in such cases.