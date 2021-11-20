Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A suspect has died after being shot by a police officer after authorities responded to "a wanted person call," according to a release by Greensboro police.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, pending positive identification, nor the officer.

At 10:29 p.m. Friday, officers responded to 3504 Cloverdale Drive after a resident requested help regarding an individual attempting to enter the residence, according to the release. Officers located the individual behind the residence in a shed.

"While confronting the subject, one officer discharged their weapon striking the subject," the release said. Officers and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures before the individual was pronounced dead, police said.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident. The Professional Standards Division of the Greensboro Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether department policies were followed. Per departmental policy, the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty, according to the release.

Police provided no additional information. The area is in north Greensboro, near Joyner Elementary.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}