Armed with a handgun, a man entered the Florida Mart at the 800 block of West Florida Street around noon on Monday. The suspect held the gun against the cashier, demanded money, and then pulled the trigger. But the gun did not fire.

The suspect then fled the business, according to police, who responded about 1:19 p.m. and spoke with the victim of the robbery.

The investigation led officers to the area of Spring Garden and Granite streets where they found the suspect vehicle and decided that the suspect was inside a nearby house. The force — comprised of members of the Violent Crime Reduction Team (VCRT) and responding patrol officers —waited for the suspect to leave the house in the vehicle, and then stopped the car.

The suspect ran from the vehicle and officers from the violent crime team successfully chased them down.

Greensboro Police detectives conducted the suspect interview and have charged Jevon Vernarda Thomas, 26, with second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a felon.