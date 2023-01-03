Suspect in city's first homicide of 2023 is in custody, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities have a suspect in custody in the slaying of a 32-year-old woman, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The release did not name the suspect, but said no additional suspects are being sought.

Natasha Yvette Walker was found shot Sunday morning and later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Officers responded at 1:42 a.m. to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located Walker with a gunshot wound and she was taken to a hospital, according to a release from police.