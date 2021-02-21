Suspect in shooting of Kernersville police officer identified as High Point man; officer in critical condition, authorities say

KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville police officer was in critical condition Sunday after he was shot multiple times and High Point man has been arrested in the case, authorities said.

The officer, whom police did not immediately identify, is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a news release.

Authorities arrested Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, of High Point. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, felony assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. at Century Square Apartments, said Officer Blake Jones, spokesman for Kernersville police. The complex is near Century Park Boulevard and Century Place Boulevard.

The on-duty officer was in a marked cruiser and was not dispatched to a call at the time, Jones said. The officer called dispatchers and said he needed help. Kernersville officers do not have partners in the vehicles when they are out on patrol, Jones said.

Jones said the officer did not fire his weapon. It was not clear if Blocker, who was being held on a $1 million bond at the Forsyth County Jail, suffered any injuries in the incident.