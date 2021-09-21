 Skip to main content
Teen arrested after threat of violence on social media about schools, High Point police say
Kayshaun Williams

Williams

 High Point Police Department, Provided

HIGH POINT — A teenager was arrested and jailed early Tuesday after police say he made a threat on social media Monday that mentioned multiple schools and involved displaying several firearms.

Police began receiving multiple calls at approximately 7 p,m. Monday with tips and information about a threat on social media that mentioned several Guilford County schools, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

Kayshaun Williams, 18, of Jamestown, was arrested at his home and charged with false report of mass violence on educational property, police said in the news release.

Police say Williams admitted to making the threat on social media and had pulled pictures from the internet. "A consent search was completed and the search yielded no weapons," a police spokesman said Tuesday.   

Williams was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and received a $250,000 secured bond, according to the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

