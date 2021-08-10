Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Monday in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — Police say a 16-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting Monday of another teen.

The shooting suspect was arrested later Monday evening, police said in a news release. Because the shooting involves juveniles, neither the name of the victim nor the suspect will be released, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded to 2905-B W. English Road for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a 16-year-old male dead, police said. Investigators found that the shooting followed an argument between the teens.

Police said the suspect did not appear injured and is in custody. Officers are not looking for any other suspects, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point by calling 336-889-4000 or via the P3Tip mobile app or website.