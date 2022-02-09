 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen charged in ATM shooting death, High Point police say
0 Comments
alert top story

Teen charged in ATM shooting death, High Point police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Homicide_HP_Feb7_2022.jpg

High Point police released this surveillance photo of suspects they say are wanted in connection with a homicide early Monday outside Snack Corner convenience store in the 1900 block of East Green Drive.

 High Point Police Department, provided

HIGH POINT — Police have arrested a 14-year-old they say was involved in a robbery and shooting early Monday that killed a man at an ATM.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, police said Wednesday in a news release. Police are still looking for a second person.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Snack Corner convenience store just after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rodney Rhoades, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1900 block of East Green Drive, police said in the news release.

Investigators believe Rhoades was killed during an armed robbery while his companion was using the exterior ATM at the store. The companion was unharmed, police said.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the two suspects, who they say were both armed with handguns.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000, Detective C. Wade at 336-887-7841, or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Colorado grocery reopens after March 2021 shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 injured in shooting Tuesday, Greensboro police say
Crime

1 injured in shooting Tuesday, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 10:45 a.m. to the 4800 block of Chapel Ridge Drive on a report of a shooting and found one person with injuries, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Local Capitol riots defendant seeks counsel
Crime

Local Capitol riots defendant seeks counsel

Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, who is charged with six crimes, including one felony, fired his attorney in December. In a videoconference Thursday, Bennett told Judge James Boasberg of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that he is close to hiring a new lawyer.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert