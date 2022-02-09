Teen charged in ATM shooting death, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Police have arrested a 14-year-old they say was involved in a robbery and shooting early Monday that killed a man at an ATM.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, police said Wednesday in a news release. Police are still looking for a second person.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Snack Corner convenience store just after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Rodney Rhoades, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1900 block of East Green Drive, police said in the news release.

Investigators believe Rhoades was killed during an armed robbery while his companion was using the exterior ATM at the store. The companion was unharmed, police said.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the two suspects, who they say were both armed with handguns.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000, Detective C. Wade at 336-887-7841, or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.