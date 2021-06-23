Teen charged in crash that killed 2 Tuesday on I-40, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A 19-year-old Summerfield woman faces charges in connection with a crash that killed two people Tuesday on Interstate 40, according to a news release from Greensboro Police Department.
Authorities say Priya Hairston was driving east on I-40 in a gray Nissan Altima near McConnell Road about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday when her car crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a white Kia Sorento and a black Jeep, then was hit by a third vehicle.
Lisa Tate, 51, of Apex, who was driving the Kia, and her passenger, Victoria Padilla, 18, of Holly Springs, were killed, police said. Another juvenile passenger in the Kia was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening, officials said.
Hairston was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving left of center. Hairston taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn. She was still in the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the latest update from police.
The investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit. No information about what may have contributed to the crash was available Wednesday morning, Glenn said.
The drivers of the other involved vehicles were not injured and did not contribute to the crash, police said in the news release. A fifth vehicle will be recorded on the crash report for sustaining minor damage from debris during the crash event.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.