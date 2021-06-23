Teen charged in crash that killed 2 Tuesday on I-40, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A 19-year-old Summerfield woman faces charges in connection with a crash that killed two people Tuesday on Interstate 40, according to a news release from Greensboro Police Department.

Authorities say Priya Hairston was driving east on I-40 in a gray Nissan Altima near McConnell Road about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday when her car crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a white Kia Sorento and a black Jeep, then was hit by a third vehicle.

Lisa Tate, 51, of Apex, who was driving the Kia, and her passenger, Victoria Padilla, 18, of Holly Springs, were killed, police said. Another juvenile passenger in the Kia was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening, officials said.

Hairston was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving left of center. Hairston taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn. She was still in the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the latest update from police.

The investigation is being conducted by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit. No information about what may have contributed to the crash was available Wednesday morning, Glenn said.