Teen charged in fatal crash Friday night in Oak Ridge, troopers say

OAK RIDGE — A Greensboro teenager faces charges in a crash Friday night that killed two 19-year-old passengers and seriously injured another passenger, according to the state Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Jacob Stevens, 18, was impaired while driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup south on Willard Road near N.C. 150 a little before 7 p.m. Friday when the crash happened. The pickup traveled off the road to the right, struck a mailbox, trash can, overcorrected and crossed the center line before overturning, going off the road to the left and striking a utility pole, according to a news release from the highway patrol.
Jeffrey Robert Jones of High Point died at the scene and Zach Porter Williamson of Greensboro died later, troopers said.
Stevens was seriously injured along with 19-year-old passenger Tavis Derek Williamson of Kernersville, troopers said. They were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to the release. A spokesman for Wake Forest Baptist said he was unable to provide any information about their conditions as of late Saturday morning.
A spokesman for the highway patrol also was unable to provide any updated information early Saturday about the teenagers’ conditions.
Jones was a 2020 graduate of Southwest Guilford High School, and the other three young men graduated in 2020 from Northwest Guilford High School, according to Ashley Young, Northwest’s principal.
“I was so shocked and saddened to hear the news last night. This is such a tragedy for our students’ families and friends,” Young said in an emailed statement to the News & Record. “Our hearts go out to them, and the entire NW and SW community. We will be praying for peace for everyone affected.”
Troopers said Stevens was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, provisional driving while impaired, underage consumption, and reckless driving.