Teen shot Friday night has died, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police say a 14-year-old shot Friday night has died.

Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Baker Drive for a report of shooting, police said in a news release. One male victim was found with a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said today the teen has died. 

The victim's name was not released.

Police said no suspect information was available and have not released a potential motive in the fatal shooting.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

