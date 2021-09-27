Teens in custody after assaulting delivery driver, stealing and crashing vehicle, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Five teenagers are in custody after they assaulted and robbed a delivery driver, then led authorities on a chase that ended in a crash Sunday, High Point police said in a news release.

About 5 p.m., a Domino's Pizza delivery driver told officers he was making a delivery to a residence, located at 633 Paramount St.

The driver told officers he arrived to make the delivery, but five suspects forced him inside the home, held him down, assaulted him and took items from his pockets, including his car keys and money, police said.

The driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

After the assault, the suspects fled the home in the victim's vehicle.

Deputies in Davidson County found and pursued the vehicle. The pursuit ended when the teenage driver crashed into another vehicle after taking the Highway 109 exit in Thomasville, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.