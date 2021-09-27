Teens in custody after assaulting delivery driver, stealing and crashing vehicle, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Five teenagers are in custody after they assaulted and robbed a delivery driver, then led authorities on a chase that ended in a crash Sunday, High Point police said in a news release.
About 5 p.m., a Domino's Pizza delivery driver told officers he was making a delivery to a residence, located at 633 Paramount St.
The driver told officers he arrived to make the delivery, but five suspects forced him inside the home, held him down, assaulted him and took items from his pockets, including his car keys and money, police said.
The driver suffered minor injuries, police said.
After the assault, the suspects fled the home in the victim's vehicle.
Deputies in Davidson County found and pursued the vehicle. The pursuit ended when the teenage driver crashed into another vehicle after taking the Highway 109 exit in Thomasville, according to police.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
After the crash, the four teenagers inside the vehicle ran, but officers found three of the teens during a search by officers and a K-9 team. A fourth suspect was found a short while later when he tried to get a ride from a passing driver, police said.
The four teenagers — three 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy — were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.
The fifth suspect, who is 17 years old, was arrested hours later and charged with the same crimes, police said.
All are confined to the Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro.