The 15-year-old killed in Tuesday's shooting was a Dudley freshman, school district says

Updated 4:32 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The 15-year-old shot to death Tuesday night was a Dudley High School freshman, Guilford County Schools has confirmed.

Ronaldlee Snipes was one of two people killed and four injured in a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Circle Drive at a party that has been described as an outdoor block party that was not a sanctioned A&T Homecoming event. The other person killed was an A&T student.

A district spokeswoman said grief counselors were at the school today.

Updated 3:43 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The 15-year-old killed in Tuesday's shooting has been identified as Ronaldlee Snipes.

Crime Stoppers is asking the public's help in finding any information connected to the fatal shooting that also left a 19-year-old N.C. A&T student dead and four others injured, one of them critically, police have said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

GREENSBORO — Two days after an N.C. A&T student was shot to death at an off-campus party, police say the second victim was a 15-year-old male.

Police did not release any other information about the teen victim. A spokeswoman said she did not know why the teen was at the party, which has been described as an outdoor block party that was not a sanctioned A&T Homecoming event.

While police did not release any further details about the shooting, 911 calls released Thursday offered a glimpse at the chaos that night.

Callers told dispatchers they heard anywhere from 16 to 30 shots fired. One dispatcher tried to talk a bystander through helping one of the victims. Callers also reported seeing people running and hiding but said they could not describe the shooters.

Police said in a news release Thursday that there is no update on the condition of the other four victims who were shot, including one who was described as critically injured.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Circle Drive, the Cottages apartment complex, where they found 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner of Statesville and another victim with gunshot wounds. While officers were there, four more gunshot victims showed up at a local hospital, police said in a news release.

A spokeswoman for A&T said Wednesday the university is waiting to learn from police about whether any of the other victims in the Circle Drive shooting may be students. A&T is offering counseling services to students, staff and faculty, she said.

Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. urged students in an email Wednesday evening to be safe and mindful about gatherings they attend:

"Six years ago this month, A&T lost two students in an incident close to where Kaneycha and the deceased male lost their lives," Martin wrote. "When such disastrous history is repeated in our midst, we ignore it at our own peril. The environment for this week’s events will not get better unless we – students, colleagues, friends, you and I – take decisive steps to change it."

A&T is celebrating its homecoming this week. The largest HBCU in the nation bills its homecoming as the Greatest Homecoming on Earth and it annually draws thousands of students and alumni to Greensboro for a slate of events beyond the Saturday football game, including a step show, Gospel concert and the Aggie Homecoming Concert, which this year stars Lil Baby.

At Wednesday night's student pep rally, A&T Police Chief Jermaine Cherry led a moment of silence for Turner.