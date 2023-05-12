BROWNS SUMMIT — From the roadside, some passersby who see the cluttered, decaying storefront are too young to remember it used to be the only place in town to purchase groceries.

It also was the site of a tragedy the night of Nov. 14, 1992. That was when authorities say Shashane Dedario Chambers shot grocer Ed Bowman twice and stole the store's cashbox from Bowman's sister before leaving in a car with two other men.

More than three decades later, some of the residents and relatives who best knew how that shooting rattled the heart of Browns Summit have either passed away or moved from the small rural community. Some others preferred not to comment on it, at least not publicly.

In a recent announcement, the North Carolina Post Release and Parole Commission said it would be reviewing parole for Chambers through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP).

Residents have until May 24 to voice their opinions to state parole officials about whether the man imprisoned in 1994 for the murder of Bowman should be considered for a pre-release program.

Chambers is one of three men who were charged in connection with the death of Bowman, 65, who died in a hospital more than five months later from complications related to the shooting.

After shooting Bowman twice in the abdomen, Chambers grabbed the cash box from Bowman's sister, Jean, who had closed up for the night at their Brown Summit Grocery. Family members of Ed Bowman have said it was in his nature to try to come to his sister's defense that night.

Chambers, who was 21 at the time, left the store with Steven O'Brian Alexander and Kenneth Rayfield Neal, who were also arrested.

In 1994, all three men pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Alexander is still in prison, and Neal, who was released on parole in 2012, completed parole in 2017, according to online records.

Chambers was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994, according to information provided by the Parole Commission. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

As the parole commission reviews the case, members will consider information in support for or in protest of parole for Chambers, as well as the facts of the case, officials said in a news release.

MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons, and the offender.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, participation in MAPP is available to inmates who are within three years of parole and meet the following criteria:

Must be in medium or minimum custody

Not be subject to a detainer or pending court action which could result in further confinement

Be infraction-free for a period of 90 days prior to being recommended

If sentenced under the Fair Sentencing Act, is otherwise eligible for 270-day parole or community service parole

Those who wish to write the commission can send an email to Parole.Commission@dac.nc.gov or send a letter to North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, 4222 MSC, Raleigh, NC 27699 within the next few weeks, according to spokesman Greg Thomas.

When the commission completes its review, it will announce its decision.