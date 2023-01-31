Third Greensboro police employee charged with sex offenses

GREENSBORO — Yet another former employee of the Greensboro Police Department is facing sex charges, and none of the cases are related, according to a police spokeswoman.

Former crime analyst Matthew Hammonds, 36, is charged with three counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a news release from Greensboro police says. He was in the Guilford County jail on a $50,000 bail Tuesday afternoon. Hammonds was not on duty at the time of the alleged crimes, spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said.

Hammonds is the third police department employee — all of whom have since been fired — to be arrested on sex crime charges since Jan. 13.

The State Bureau of Investigation notified Greensboro police on Monday of the criminal charges against Hammonds, who was a non-sworn employee of the department. Police Chief John Thompson fired Hammonds on Tuesday.

Since taking office Jan. 10, Thompson has seen a string of arrests involving department personnel.

Officer Joshua Daniel Oliver, 35, was charged with six counts of statutory sex offense and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor. The alleged crimes occurred while Oliver was off duty and happened outside of the city limits. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office notified Greensboro police of the allegations on Nov. 28 and Oliver was put on administrative duty the next day. Thompson fired him Jan. 19, when the investigative findings were presented to the Guilford County district attorney.

On Jan. 12, Officer Kenneth Eugene Adams was fired for allegations dating to a Dec. 18 incident outside of the city limits. He was charged with sexual battery, assault on a female and giving alcohol to an underage person, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Adams was also off duty at the time of the alleged incident, Greensboro police said.

In a statement released after Oliver's arrest, Thompson said: "No chief wants to make this kind of announcement. However, what is most important is that we do everything in our power to promote transparency when hard things happen. ... This announcement pains me as I know the actions of this individual are not at all consistent with the expectations and standards held for our officers.

"We hold our personnel accountable and have systems in place to assure accountability. It is my hope that a commitment to these systems, policies and standards will maintain that trust and support," Thompson said.