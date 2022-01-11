'This has really destroyed us': Victims' parents speak about losing their children in 2016 Greensboro shooting; man sentenced in killings

"The prison sentence received by the defendant does not begin to do justice to the terrible events that occurred back in October of 2016," Cole said.

According to newspaper accounts at the time, party host Nicholas Jeffers said that he had invited a few friends over for a gathering. But hundreds showed up after someone posted about the party on social media.

Jeffers tried to get the uninvited guests to leave but a fight erupted. And then shots were fired outside, with bullets going through the apartment wall to strike Dieudonne and Campbell.

Police said interviews and evidence led them to suspect Baird, who was arrested in 2018.

On Tuesday, mothers Mary Dieudonne-Hill, from Chicago, and Alicia Campbell, from Kittrell in Vance County, came to tell the court about their children.

Dieudonne was attending A&T for graphic design, Dieudonne-Hill said in a phone interview after the hearing. Her daughter would be 24 years old.