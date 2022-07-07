 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Thomasville man faces murder charge in shooting death of Greensboro man in High Point

  • 0

HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a Thomasville man in the shooting death of a Greensboro man on Saturday evening, according to a news release from High Point police.

Bailey C. Reinolds.JPG

Bailey C. Reinolds

Officers arrested Bailey C. Reinolds, 18, on Wednesday and charged him with first-degree murder. He is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bail.

Reinolds is accused of killing Jeremiah L. Moore, 19, of Greensboro. Isaiah H. Wall, 18, of High Point, was injured in the shooting, police said.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. near the intersection of North Centennial Street and North University Parkway. The gunshot victims then drove to 1232 Eastchester Drive, where police were called. Moore succumbed to his injuries at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.

It's unclear what led to the shooting and no further information was released.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download and use the P3 mobile app.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'Bring BG home' Brittney Griner rally as WNBA star faces trial in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert