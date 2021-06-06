Threatening emails sent to Asheboro City Schools after student denied diploma for wearing Mexican flag over graduation gown

ASHEBORO — Authorities are investigating after emails threatening violence were sent to Asheboro City Schools employees following the denial of a diploma onstage to a student who wore a Mexican flag over his graduation gown.
In a news release Sunday, Asheboro police said they received a report Friday from school superintendent Aaron M. Woody that an employee had received a threat against the school system via email. The email was received by Public Information Officer Leigh Marbert and the author of the email stated “I’m gonna shoot up this school if you don’t give that young man his diploma,” according to the release.
Ever Lopez was denied his diploma Thursday over claims that he broke the dress code by wearing a Mexican flag over his graduation gown.
My Twitter people make this go viral. Principle “Mrs. Penny Crooks” denied my cousin his diploma for causing a “disturbance” to the graduation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/7HfKzNGdJ3— ♔ Adolfo Hurtado ♕ (@dolfoohurtado) June 4, 2021
The school claims that no discrimination took place and that the flag was simply a violation of the dress code. Some faculty have shown solidarity for the principal, while many students have shown solidarity for Lopez.
The department said nine additional emails were received by school employees threatening violence against the school and/or the employee.
Extra patrols are being conducted in and around Asheboro High School, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information regarding the emails is asked to contact Lt. Mike Jones at 336-626-1300, Ext 302.
Lopez told WGHP FOX8 he was in possession of his flag throughout the graduation. He did not put it on until he began to walk the stage, and was only confronted when he reached his principal.
“She was like, ‘You cannot be wearing that,’ and I was like — I was in shock,” Lopez told the TV station. “I was like, ‘What?’ And she was like, ‘You can’t be wearing that flag, it’s a distraction.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way you’re telling me this now.’”
The graduate’s diploma has been available for pick up since Friday, FOX8 reported.
The incident has sparked a national outcry.
Siembra NC, a statewide grassroots organization, showed up at Asheboro High School on Saturday afternoon to pledge support for Lopez and to help plan the next steps with his family.
The advocacy group hopes to open up a larger conversation about racial discrimination in the education system, according to Siembra organizer Kelly Morales.
Laura Garduño, a senior field organizer, told the Asheboro Courier-Tribune "We're supporting the family and having just a support structure so that their needs are met and that their dignity is respected."
The group hopes to discuss a way to move forward and prevent the incident from happening with other Latinx students, the Courier-Tribune reported.
Catalina Munoz, a Siembra organizer from Raleigh, came to support the family as a Mexican immigrant, citing her kids and grandkids as another reason for her advocacy.
Siembra NC was founded in 2017 as a reaction to the Trump presidency.
"During the Trump administration, immigrants, especially Latinx folks in North Carolina, were under attack," Kelly Morales, an organizer for Siembra, told the newspaper. "And out of that, Siembra established bases of Latinx folks that were ready to take action."
Siembra's reach extends across eight counties in North Carolina, including in Randolph County.
Lopez's story has gained nationwide attention as one of the top trending stories, inspiring Tiktoks and petitions from all over the world.
Siembra advocates planned to be in Asheboro the next few days to meet with the faculty and help the family advocate for a list of demands, the Courier-Tribune reported.
The district defended its decision in statements posted on its website.
"This incident is not about the Mexican flag," the district said in a statement. "Students were encouraged to express their identity by decorating their mortar boards. A number of students followed the protocol and had the Mexican flag and other representations appropriately displayed during the ceremony.
"The heart of the issue is the fact that the student did not follow the established dress code for the event and detracted from the importance and the solemnity of the ceremony," the statement said.
"(W)e strongly support our students’ expressions of their heritage in the appropriate time and place. Our graduation dress code is clearly shared with students ahead of time, and the wearing of a flag of any kind is a violation of the dress code," the district said.
The statement said the district is working to resolve the issue with the student and his family.