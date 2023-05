GREENSBORO — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting Monday afternoon on Lees Chapel Road, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 4:23 p.m. to the 1300 block of Lees Chapel Road and found two gunshot victims, who were then taken by ambulance to a local hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle, police said.

Police have not released any information on the victims, any possible suspects, or what may have led to the shooting.