 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Three people injured after shooting Monday in Greensboro, police say

  • 0
City of Greensboro Police Department
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized after a shooting Monday and two other people were treated for shrapnel injuries at the scene, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 8:09 p.m. to the 200 block of South Street and located one gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital; the person is expected to recover. Officers also located two victims with shrapnel injuries who were treated by emergency medical personnel.

The suspects were described to police as a man and two women in a white sedan.

Police said no other details are available at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Largest dam removal in US history set to begin in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert