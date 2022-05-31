Three people injured after shooting Monday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — One person was hospitalized after a shooting Monday and two other people were treated for shrapnel injuries at the scene, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 8:09 p.m. to the 200 block of South Street and located one gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital; the person is expected to recover. Officers also located two victims with shrapnel injuries who were treated by emergency medical personnel.

The suspects were described to police as a man and two women in a white sedan.

Police said no other details are available at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or, download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.