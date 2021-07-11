Three people shot at bar and skate shop in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at a bar and skate shop, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded at 1:24 a.m. to a shooting at Lucky’s Skate Shop & Lounge, 2216 Patterson Street, according to the release. Officers did not find any victims at the scene, but three gunshot victims later arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital for treatment. They were in stable condition, police said.

Additional information, including possible suspects, was not available, police said, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People also can download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.