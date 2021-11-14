Three people shot on West McGee Street in downtown Greensboro early Sunday

GREENSBORO — Three people were shot in an incident early Sunday in the 100 block of West McGee Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to the downtown location on a report of shots fired. They found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said. The individuals were taken to a local hospital.

A third victim was transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital as well, police said.

All the victims were in stable condition early Sunday, according to the release.

Police shut down South Elm Street from McGee to Barnhardt streets during the investigation. No information about possible suspect(s) was available and the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.