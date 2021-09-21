Tips from public led to 'best case scenario' ending after student threatened local schools, High Point police chief says

HIGH POINT — A flurry of tips about a potential threat against five local high schools led police quickly to a suspect, officials said Tuesday.
High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud said that people took to heart the mantra "see something, say something" after seeing threats against the schools on social media Monday.
About 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, 18-year-old Kayshaun Williams was arrested at his Jamestown home, about six hours after police were notified of a potential threat against five Guilford County high schools — Southwest, Andrews, Southern, Southeast and Northeast high schools.
"I watched our people jump into action last night," Stroud said Tuesday afternoon at a press conference at the High Point Police Department. "We're talking about people who worked all day yesterday."
Around 7 p.m. Monday, tips about a threat began rolling in through Crimestoppers and phone calls, according to Capt. Curtis Cheeks.
Several people called 911 to report the Snapchat post that threatened Guilford County schools.
The "numerous" tips from parents, teachers, students and community members led officers to Snapchat, and by 11 p.m., officers had identified Williams as the person making the threats, Cheeks said.
On the photo and video messaging social media app, Williams shared photos of rifles and pistols, threatening the five schools, including his own — Southwest Guilford High School, Cheeks said.
After taking Williams into custody and charging him with false report of mass violence on educational property, police secured a warrant to search his residence.
"It was negative for any firearms," Cheeks said.
Williams is being held on $250,000 bail in the Guilford County jail on the felony charge.
The pictures with firearms that Williams shared to Snapchat were "recycled from the internet," Cheeks said.
Cheeks added that police don't believe the incident is gang-related. Instead, the threats appear to be the result of a "personality conflict between Williams and unidentified students."
The social media threats come just weeks after the Sept. 1 fatal shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem that led to the death of one student and the arrest of another, a 15-year-old boy who has since been charged with murder.
"We were all given a wake up call several weeks ago with Mount Tabor," Stroud said.
After assisting Winston-Salem police and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office during the fatal shooting, Stroud said the High Point Police Department was "on high alert status."
Despite believing there was no threat Tuesday morning, Stroud said police presence was increased at Guilford County schools.
Stroud said help from the public — something they don't always receive in situations like these — helped to ensure the safety of all students on Tuesday.
"Really, this is the best case scenario we're going to get — the way this ended," Stroud said. "And we're very happy."
