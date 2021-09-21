Tips from public led to 'best case scenario' ending after student threatened local schools, High Point police chief says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After taking Williams into custody and charging him with false report of mass violence on educational property, police secured a warrant to search his residence.

"It was negative for any firearms," Cheeks said.

Williams is being held on $250,000 bail in the Guilford County jail on the felony charge.

The pictures with firearms that Williams shared to Snapchat were "recycled from the internet," Cheeks said.

Cheeks added that police don't believe the incident is gang-related. Instead, the threats appear to be the result of a "personality conflict between Williams and unidentified students."

The social media threats come just weeks after the Sept. 1 fatal shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem that led to the death of one student and the arrest of another, a 15-year-old boy who has since been charged with murder.

"We were all given a wake up call several weeks ago with Mount Tabor," Stroud said.

After assisting Winston-Salem police and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office during the fatal shooting, Stroud said the High Point Police Department was "on high alert status."