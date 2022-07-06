'Traumatic': Armed man evading Greensboro police runs into store, scattering shoppers

GREENSBORO — A police chase on foot ended with the arrest of an armed man who ran into a Lowe's hardware store, sending shoppers fleeing on Wednesday afternoon, according to police and witnesses.

The shocking incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. after a concerned resident called police about a person with a handgun in the area of Utah Place, interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said during a news conference. The street is just behind the Lowe's store at 2005 E. Cone Blvd.

Biffle said when officers came into contact with the man, he immediately fled and ran into the hardware store.

"Kudos to the Lowe's staff," Biffle said. "They recognized the situation and they took immediate action, started evacuating the customers from the store."

Police secured the area and began "a systematic search," Biffle said. "Fortunately, the subject surrendered and he was taken into custody."

Biffle said the suspect identified himself to police as 23-year-old Rayvon Barrett, but couldn't offer additional information.

Barrett was charged with possession of firearm by a felon as well as a number of other offenses.

Biffle said she was not aware of any injuries and that there were no shots fired during the incident.

At least 50 officers responded to the scene, she said. "We put a call out when we knew we had a suspect possibly barricaded. We call in our hostage negotiation team, our special response teams and also that we can slow down and have the safest outcome possible."

It was unclear how many people were inside the store at the time of the incident.

Andres Mauro Perez Flores was in the lumber area of the store when he saw an officer running.

"Then he heard somebody yelling like there was somebody with a gun inside," Perez Flores said through cousin Carlos Flores Lopez, who served as an interpreter.

Perez Flores heard a sound, but he couldn't tell if it was a gunshot or if something was dropped somewhere in the store. After that, people started running.

"Then he heard the police ... telling someone not to move," Flores Lopez said on behalf of his cousin.

Ruben Adams of Greensboro was also inside the store when an employee told him to evacuate. Adams said he heard a commotion, with people shuffling around and moving fast, and employees communicating on their store walkie-talkies. He said the employee making his key told him to head for the exits.

The store remained closed for several hours after Barrett was taken into custody.

"It's a traumatic incident for everyone involved," Biffle said. "So (Lowe's is) making sure their employees are fine for the day."