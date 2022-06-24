Triad reacts to fall of Roe v. Wade

GREENSBORO — Local reaction was mixed to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade and at least one protest took place downtown on Friday night.

Hundreds of people gathered on Market Street downtown for a reproductive rights rally organized by the Greensboro Working Class and Houseless Alliance in coalition with several other groups. Many people carried signs with messages such as, "Keep your laws off my uterus."

Speakers at the rally called for the codification of abortion rights, financial assistance for abortion for people who can't afford one, and for people to press their local district attorneys not to prosecute on laws restricting abortions. They also called for people to share information about how to safely access and administer medication abortion.

Several people spoke about their experiences with either getting an abortion or dealing with the trauma of a sexual assault and in one case, getting an abortion after a rape.

"I had this right, and what I am so pissed about is that you guys in your generation will not have this right," one woman said.

On Friday morning, shortly after the Supreme Court's announcement, the organization that put together Friday nights downtown rally retweeted a comment from someone named Phuong Jenkins, who wrote, "violence literally is the only answer."

Del Stone, a member of Greensboro Working Class and Houseless Alliance and organizer of the rally, told the News & Record: "It's because we are in a situation where we are being confronted with violence and we believe it's not non-violent to allow other people to hurt you."

Earlier in the day about a dozen people downtown shared their reactions with the News & Record. Many thought the decision was rolling back a basic right and saw it as a setback for women or for personal choice in general.

"I really feel like they are taking away America's agency and that's what we are built on," said Zee Janes, 21.

Marcella Clashman, 53, was upset, too. "It's a sorrowful day that our Supreme Court court doesn't feel like women have a right to control their own bodies," Clashman said.

Marge Freudenberger, 74, who said she marched twice in D.C. for abortion rights decades ago — before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, said she's not done fighting.

"It's going backwards for our country for women's rights," she said. "I will do something ... and I'll get some 70-year-olds to come with me."

Others interviewed had the opposite reaction.

"I am so happy, because I'm pro-life and I believe (it's) murdering an unborn child, that is a child," said Michael Miller, 46. "They say that's a fetus, but that's where conception of life starts. I think this should be a day of jubilation."

Dan White, 69, said abortion goes against his religion as a Christian. "I think it's a step in the right direction," he said. White hopes states will lean toward anti-abortion laws, with possibly some exceptions, such as when the mother's life is threatened.

Jenny Motsinger, 56, was primarily concerned about late-term abortions. She would have liked to see the Supreme Court uphold a right to an abortion, but impose a cutoff in pregnancy after which an abortion would be illegal.

"I would hate for somebody to tell me I didn't know what to do with my body, even though that's not the choice I would necessarily make," Motsinger said.

Some who were unhappy with Friday's announcement said the decision will disproportionately harm some groups of people.

"There are so many constraints that happen when you force a birth into a society that is not set up for the support of that child," said Sheena White, 38. "Who this really affects are the disenfranchised, the black community, the people of color."

She also expressed concern for women who are in an abusive relationship who may become pregnant and lack access to an abortion.

"In situations of intimate partner violence, or violence inside the home, what if now they don't want to have a baby, or it is a secret baby," she asked. "Now that woman is so much more at risk."

Aaron Huntley, 35, was concerned that the ruling is part of a wider movement that could threaten the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, as well as harm to women in other aspects of their lives, including their relationships with partners.

"This is going to lead to more patriarchal aggression," he said.

Abortion still available

“Right now … abortion is still safe, abortion is legal and our clinics are still open,” said Kelly Flynn, president and CEO of A Woman’s Choice Inc., which runs four abortion clinics, including one in Greensboro.

“What we're anticipating is to see probably an increase in volume and patients coming from bordering states like South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee,” Flynn said.

Clinic operators already were preparing to transfer patients from a Florida clinic to the organization's three North Carolina clinics because a Florida ban on abortions after 15 weeks begins July 1.

Flynn is trying to hire more staff to accommodate the expected increase in patients, but said health care staffing has been a challenge since COVID-19.

The decision will greatly impact indigenous people, people of color and those with low incomes — especially in states where abortion bans are more strict, she said.

“We're looking at the other states surrounding (us) with trigger bans that will have no access," Flynn said. Women seeking abortions will "have to pack up their entire family, spend money on gas, food, lodging, in addition having to drive to North Carolina,” she said.

A Woman’s Choice is working with other advocacy groups, such as the Carolina Abortion Fund, to assist women who must travel to get an abortion, Flynn said.

“We've seen some horrific outcomes where we've had patients that have continued their pregnancy and then abandoned their baby,” she said. "Or patients that have tried to self-abort and have hurt themselves. This is ultimately what is going to start to happen again if there is no access."

She encouraged people to pay attention to elections, noting that many people thought Roe v. Wade would never be overturned.

“One day you have access to unlimited guns and concealed weapon gun rights and the next day you're taking the rights away from women,” Flynn said. “You're taking her bodily autonomy away, her ability to make decisions, because why? We’re not trustworthy enough? We're not smart enough to decide when it’s time for us to plan a family, to finish college, to have a career? At what point did that not become important?”

'Not a blob of cells'

“We're very pleased that the court recognized that abortion on demand is not in the Constitution,” said Dr. Bill Pincus, president of the Greensboro-based North Carolina Right to Life.

"It’s not a blob of cells, it’s a baby,” Pincus said. “We all started that way and we think that life should be protected from the moment of conception. So we want to push for legislation that would protect the babies and when they're conceived.

“And we would also push for support for the mothers,” he said. “We want the families to be together the mother, the father and the child. We want the men to take responsibility for their part in the pregnancy."

He also said there should be increased funding to help families and also to deter human trafficking “because trafficking is a horrific crime and leads to abortion.”

Pincus also said that adoption should be made easier and less costly for people. He said the group supports agencies such as Lifelink Carolina and the Human Coalition.

“Many women don't feel that they're supported, and many women feel abandoned by the man who got them pregnant,” Pincus said.

“We've been in this fight for 50 years,” Pincus said. “We think that Roe was wrong in deciding that the federal government mandate that all the states have abortion and abortion in Roe v. Wade was legal from conception until nine months.”

Religious response

Bishop Peter Jugis, whose Charlotte Diocese includes Guilford County, praised the court's decision.

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling means the lives of countless unborn children will be saved from abortion, and for that we are profoundly thankful," Jugis said in a statement. "The Catholic Church has always professed that every human life is a gift from God and holds inestimable value, and even with this step forward, our work to protect the dignity of all human life, from conception to natural death, continues. Today’s ruling also impels us to redouble our efforts to help women and couples facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies, and during their early years of parenthood."

Other religious leaders disagreed with the decision.

"I think it's crucial to remember that NC women still have a legal right to an abortion in our state," the Rev. Michael Usey, pastor at College Park Baptist Church, said in an email. "Abortion bans are against my Christian faith; to the contrary, abortion access is a moral and social good. In my congregation, women are trusted and supported and listen(ed) to."

The Rev. Julie Peeples of Congregational United Church of Christ Greensboro said it was a sad day.

“A lot of people of faith are grieving about the decision," she said. "Jesus trusted woman. This shows that the government has a lack of trust in woman. It is a decision about power and control. It’s a travesty and a sad day indeed.”

Poll numbers

A recent university poll from Meredith College, a private women’s college in Raleigh, found that North Carolinians are split when it comes to abortion issues.

Data for the poll was collected just days before the leak of a Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll surveyed 1,225 registered voters in North Carolina. The confidence interval is 2.7 percentage points.

In a survey of 1,223 people, more than half of the respondents (52.6%) either wanted to keep Roe v. Wade as is (27%) or expand abortion access so that there are no restrictions on the procedure (25.6%).

About 29% wanted to limit abortion either by making it illegal after 15 weeks (9.1%) or only allowing it in special cases such as rape/incest or when a pregnancy endangers the life of the mother (19.7%).

The remaining respondents wanted to either make abortion illegal no matter the circumstance (10%) or didn’t know where they stood (8.7%).

In North Carolina, there are 14 clinics that provide abortion care, according to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. In Guilford County alone, there were 2,800 abortions induced in Guilford County in 2020, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Staff Writers Brianna Atkinson and Tanasia Moss contributed to this report. Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter. Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.